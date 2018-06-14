  • Man charged in fatal shooting of intruder at Seminole County home

    By: Jason Kelly

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Winter Park man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of an intruder at a Seminole County home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Karl Makarowski Rodriguez was charged with felony murder and burglary in connection with the death of Daniel Valentin, 33, of Orlando, who was shot Monday afternoon while burglarizing a home on Westbourne Drive, Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing said.

    Valentin died Tuesday.

    Investigators said Rodriguez acted as a look-out during the home invasion.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Rodriguez was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, where he's being jailed without bail. He's scheduled to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

