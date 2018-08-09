Man drives himself to hospital after 'Diamond Club' shooting in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who suffered a gunshot wound after shots were fired Thursday at an Orange County strip club drove himself to a hospital, deputies said.
Deputies said when they arrived at the Diamond Club on Semoran Boulevard at about 2:10 a.m., they found “indications of a shooting,” but neither victims nor a gunman were found.
However, a 30-year-old man reportedly drove himself to Florida Hospital East where he was taken into surgery, according to a news release.
The man, whose name was not released, suffered gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition, deputies said.
The shooting isn’t the first time authorities have responded to the strip club.
- In 2010, four robbers ambushed and shot a man outside the club.
- In 2013, a young girl was found sleeping in a car in the parking lot while her father drank inside the club.
- In 2016, a man was killed and two other injured after a shooting outside the club.
