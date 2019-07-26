Man fatally shot at Orange County convenience store, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is in custody after deputies said he shot and killed another man at a convience store near Pine Hills.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Jerico Beverage Center in the 2700 block of Belco Drive, according to Orange County deputies.
Deputies located a 30-year-old man at the location who had been shot and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.
The 26-year-old suspect was on scene of the shooting and was taken into custody.
Victim information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
