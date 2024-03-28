Man killed, another person injured in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to a shooting that left one man killed and another person with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday in Orlando’s Dover Manor neighborhood.

At about 11 a.m., police were called to Dorado Avenue near South Semoran Boulevard and Lake Underhill Road in reference to the shooting.

One person died at the scene.

Another person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. That person is expected to survive.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

