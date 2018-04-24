  • Man robs Ormond Beach restaurant during lunch rush

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the gunman who robbed a Chinese restaurant during its lunch rush.

    The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at King Restaurant at 3768 Roscommon Drive, north of Ormond Beach, deputies said.

    Deputies said the man showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

    The employee agreed, and the man ran out the door with the money.

    The accused gunman is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, in his 30s; he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

    The man left in a small silver car.

    No one was injured.

    Deputies have not released a picture or video of the suspect.

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to email det. Howard at bhoward@vcso.us, or call the non-emergency number at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office: 386-248-1777.

    People can also report a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or online at westopcrime.com.

