  • Man shot after declining to give man money outside Orange County convenience store, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is recovering after deputies said he was shot for declining to give another man money outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

    Deputies responded to the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail just after 7 p.m.

    The investigation found that the victim exited the store when an unknown person asked him for money. He was shot after declining to give the man cash, according to deputies.

    The victim drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

    Officials described the suspect as a male in his 20s. 

     

