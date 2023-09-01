Man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers in 2017 to get case heard by Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man who killed two Kissimmee police officers in 2017 will get his case heard by the Florida Supreme Court, Channel 9 learned Friday.

Everett Miller fatally shot Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 18, 2017.

Miller was sentenced to death in 2022 after a jury unanimously recommended the sentence.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear his appeal directly Wednesday.

All capital punishment cases in Florida are automatically appealed directly to the court in Tallahassee.

