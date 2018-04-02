  • Man's shooting death ruled homicide after body found in Altamonte Springs home

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in a home in Altamonte Springs Saturday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. 

     

    Deputies found 52-year-old Douglas Adams dead in the home on Georgia Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. 

     

    "I mean there's people that he hasn't gotten along with, but it's never gone to that extent," neighbor Brian Daubert said.

     

    Neither the cause of death nor the circumstances surrounding it have been released.

     

    "It's crazy, and I hope they found who did it. I'd like to use a different word, but I hope they find who did it," said Jamie Lawton, who knew Adams. 

     

    Detectives have ruled the death a homicide and do not believe the shooting was random.

     

    No suspect information has been released.

     

    A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

