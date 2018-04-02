ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in a home in Altamonte Springs Saturday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Related Headlines
Deputies found 52-year-old Douglas Adams dead in the home on Georgia Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
"I mean there's people that he hasn't gotten along with, but it's never gone to that extent," neighbor Brian Daubert said.
Read: Man moving family to Florida killed in crash involving 18-wheelers
Neither the cause of death nor the circumstances surrounding it have been released.
"It's crazy, and I hope they found who did it. I'd like to use a different word, but I hope they find who did it," said Jamie Lawton, who knew Adams.
Detectives have ruled the death a homicide and do not believe the shooting was random.
No suspect information has been released.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Just got an update from @semilnoleSO victim is 52 year old Douglas Adams. Friends of Adams shared this picture with me. pic.twitter.com/R4YathtST7— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}