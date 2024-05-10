VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Crueheads unfazed by record temps for the start of this year’s ‘Welcome to Rockville’

More than 200,000 people are packing the Daytona Speedway for this year’s “Welcome to Rockville.”

It’s expected to be the biggest one to date – with 150 bands.

That record-breaking attendance will be paired with record-breaking heat Thursday.

Despite this, rock fans told Channel 9 is heat was the least of their concerns this weekend.

“I’m a Florida boy. I’m not worried about the heat. I’m just trying to park that’s the hardest part about Florida, man,” said Brandon Barch.

While Barch may not have been born during the height of Motley Crue’s career -- he was certainly ready to watch their “Welcome to Rockville” set. His face was painted like a loyal Cruehead Thursday.

“It’s fun. It’s loud. There are mosh pits. It’s just a heck of a good time,” said Barch.

Channel 9 spoke with the Tompkins family as they arrived at the festival from Cartersville, Georgia. They appeared to be unfazed by the heat as well.

“I’m just preparing for it to be hotter than a mess out there,” said Montgomery Tompkins. “I’m ready for it. Prepared and really excited.”

Channel 9 captured crews spraying down crowds with water to help cool down.

Event organizers are reminding people to wear breathable clothing, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade in case they do get overheated.

Organizers allowed people to bring unopened bottles of water along with refillable water bottles to the festival.

They also added shade coverings, extra water fountains and will have medical staff on site to respond in case of an emergency.

The festival runs through the weekend, with Slipknot closing out the festival Sunday night.

