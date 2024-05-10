DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brush fire shuts down Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach

Fire crews are battling a brush in Daytona Beach that is starting to jump across interstate 95.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire is approximately 40 acres and is located on Williamson Boulevard, South of Belville Road, west of the creek between the estates.

Brush fire Williamson Boulevard The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Williamson Boulevard and Beville Road are closed due to the fire conditions. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office /Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Read: Record heat index forces changes to annual Corporate 5K race

Florida Forest Service and Daytona Beach Fire Dept crews are on scene.

The brush fire is starting to jump onto the east side of I-95, said DBFD.

Read: What Florida teachers told 9 Investigates about violence in the classroom

Forestry is working to protect Pelican Bay and the nearby structures.

No structures have been affected at this time.

Read: Person hospitalized with gunshot wound after Orange County crash, deputies say

Northbound Williamson Boulevard is closed at Madeline Avenue, and southbound Williamson is closed at Beville Road due to fire conditions, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group