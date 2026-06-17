Marion County Fire Rescue saves boaters from sinking vessel

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue rescued four boaters after a vessel began taking on water near Ray Wayside Park.

Fire rescue crews said they responded around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday after the boat began rapidly filling with water while the occupants were trying to dock.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, the vessel drifted away from the boat launch as it took on water.

MCFR rescues boaters from sinking vessel

Officials said all four occupants made it safely to the shoreline about a quarter-mile downstream.

Marion County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Team launched Boat 81 and transported the boaters back to the launch area.

No injuries were reported.

“It was a great outcome thanks to the quick response and teamwork of our crews,” Marion County Fire Rescue said.

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