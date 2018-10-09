0 Marion County School Board member under fire for Facebook posts about rape

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County School Board member is under fire Tuesday night for some posts she made on Facebook, which she stands by.

Some of the comments made by board member Nancy Stacy on Facebook: “I do not consider a whore to be a victim in rapes" and “If the girls went with a married man to forbidden grounds they went looking for trouble."

People are speaking out about the posts, some of them showing up to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Stacy defends the posts and told Channel 9’s Myrt Price this is all politically motivated.

"I was very shocked and disappointed,” said Kelly Rogers, who lives in Marion County.

Read: Parents of Winter Park teen beaten to death file massive lawsuit

In one post, Stacy wrote, “All you know what comes in my head is out my mouth. Tired of whores destroying men. Set Bill Cosby free says 'Mama Bear' with sons.”

The comments have driven some Marion County residents to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting.

"I would hope that she would be removed, at least either step down, be removed from the board or retire or whatever,” said Michael Ferro at the meeting.

Channel 9’s Myrt Price spoke to Stacy over the phone. She confirmed she made the posts and wasn’t hacked.

"I feel that our nation has regressed back to the days when one white person accused a black person of something and he was hung or jailed. Today, one woman can accuse a man of all ethnicities and he can be jailed,” she said.

She claimed she wasn’t talking about women in general, only prostitutes.

"I do not believe prostitutes can claim rape and have me believe them,” said Stacy.

She said she believes she’s the target of politically motivated attacks.

An online petition is being circulated, pushing for the governor to remove Stacy from office.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.