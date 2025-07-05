Ocala man buries large stash of drugs in his backyard, agents say

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man was arrested by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team following the discovery of a large stash of drugs at his residence, buried in his backyard.

Jimmy Deon Lofton is charged with multiple offenses, such as trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with possessing marijuana with the intent to sell. The arrest occurred after a search warrant on July 1, during which authorities found drugs in several locations both inside the house and outside in a metal ammunition box.

Lofton’s next court date is August 5, during which he will be arraigned on multiple drug charges. He appeared in court on July 2, where Judge Lori Cotton denied bail. Lofton has a criminal record of grand theft and burglary and has been in and out of prison since 2001. He plans to hire a lawyer.

Lofton denied selling drugs during an interview, saying he only knew of marijuana in the fridge. However, agents reported he was known to sell drugs from the property and bury them in the yard.

Agents found drugs in a mini fridge, a glass jar, a dresser and a coffee table, plus nearly $3,000 in cash. In the living room, pills, cocaine, MDPV, meth, and suboxone were in plastic bags.

Outside, agents found a buried metal box with plastic bags of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Overall, officials confiscated more than 1 kilogram each of cocaine and fentanyl, along with MDPV, methamphetamine, and marijuana, with an estimated street value of $150,000.

Authorities state that this case highlights the continued efforts of local authorities to combat drug trafficking in the community.

