Marriott plans new luxury oceanfront hotel in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach may see a new 11-story, 176-room Marriott-branded hotel right along the ocean in the near future.

Atlantic Beach Resort LLC, an entity related to Greenville South Carolina Contender Developer, filed plans with the city of Daytona Beach to build a new AC Hotel by Marriott on a 1.3-acre vacant property it owns at 2696 N. Atlantic Ave. on the beachfront. Plans show the property would be near the intersection of State Road A1A (Atlantic Avenue) and Plaza Boulevard.

According to documents, the hotel would include conference space as well as restaurant and/or bar/lounge areas.

