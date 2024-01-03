Mecum returns to Kissimmee with world’s largest collector car auction

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Classic car collectors and enthusiasts are flocking to Central Florida.

It’s all for one of the largest auctions in the country, and it’s taking place in Osceola County.

The Mecum Auto Auction kicked off Tuesday at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Some of this year’s main attractions include a 1964 and 1967 Ferrari 275 and a 1966 Ford GT40.

Visitors can check out the unique rides even if they aren’t buying or selling a car.

The event runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14.

