Melbourne man accused of manslaughter after death of elderly grandmother, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man is accused of neglecting to care for his elderly grandmother, which led to her death, according to police.
Officers said Allen Arias, 41, brought his grandmother, Anita Arias, 87, to a hospital last month and staff members noticed the woman was in “extremely poor health” and had injuries consistent with medical neglect.
Medical staffers said the grandmother died shortly after being dropped off at the hospital.
Police said Allen checked his grandmother out of a rehabilitation facility in December, and at the time she was in good health and was not suffering with any medical neglect.
Medical staff members told police they informed Allen on how to care for his grandmother and they made several attempts to check on the family, but never received a response.
Officers said an autopsy performed on Anita showed she was not given her medication and the lack of care resulted in her death.
Alan was arrested Thursday and has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person, police said.
