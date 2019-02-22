Police: Kissimmee officers shoot armed man who shot at them, threatened neighbor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An armed man was shot Thursday evening when he shot at three officers at an apartment complex, the Kissimmee Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly before 10 p.m. to Wickham Avenue near Dyer Boulevard and West Columbia Avenue after a woman said a neighbor was threatening her with a gun.
A man shot at three officers, who returned fire, striking the man in the leg, said Bailey Myers, a police spokeswoman.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, she said.
The officers were uninjured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
