Incidents

I-75 reopens in Marion County after major tractor-trailer crash

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
I-75 SEMI CRASH 12-27-25
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

UPDATE 9:40 AM

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have cleared the trailer from the road, and lanes are reopening on both sides.

ORIGINAL STORY

A major crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major traffic backups in both directions along I-75 in Marion County.

According to Florida511, the crash was reported around 2:39 am and shows a tractor-trailer across the median, impeding traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-75.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read