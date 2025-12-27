I-75 reopens in Marion County after major tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE 9:40 AM

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have cleared the trailer from the road, and lanes are reopening on both sides.

ORIGINAL STORY

A major crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major traffic backups in both directions along I-75 in Marion County.

According to Florida511, the crash was reported around 2:39 am and shows a tractor-trailer across the median, impeding traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-75.

Crash in Marion County on I-75 South, beyond MM 361. All lanes closed. Last updated at 02:45 AM. https://t.co/7czZ5eY2zi — FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) December 27, 2025

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group