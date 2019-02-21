0 Sources: Investigator says Orlando fire chief sexually harassed, retaliated against assistant chief

ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal investigator said Wednesday that the Orlando Fire Department chief sexually harassed an assistant fire chief, discriminated against her and retaliated against her.

Sources told 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission did not say the fire chief had to be fired, because that is not the agency's job.

There are now questions about what the EEOC said, what the city of Orlando will do and what will happen to the fire department's administration.

Assistant Fire Chief Dawn Sumter told the city of Orlando that she was sexually harassed by her boss.

Sources told Butler the EEOC agreed, going against a city investigator who said that it could not be proven that anything happened.

"Fire Chief Williams repeatedly rubbed, hugged and pressed his body against mine," Sumter said in a complaint last year. "There were many times I could feel he was aroused."

Sumter also said she was passed over for a promotion and was retaliated against by being demoted.

Chief Rod Williams denied Sumter's claims, and an outside investigator cleared him of wrongdoing.

After two years of investigating the claim, the federal investigator found that the chief and two deputy fire chiefs also threatened and discriminated against Sumter and that employees, including the director of the city's human resources department, need more training when it comes to handling such claims, sources told 9 Investigates.

A city spokeswoman said it will provide 9 Investigates with a response Thursday, because a request for comment was received late in the day.

