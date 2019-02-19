0 Man driving semitruck on I-4 arrested in connection with Longwood murder, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A third man was arrested Monday in connection with the July 2018 murder of Richard Javier in Longwood, police said.

Alexander Miranda, 44, was arrested while driving a semitruck on I-4 on a felony warrant for second-degree murder and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, police said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter video of the arrest on I-4.

Police said Javier was shot during a drug transaction near the corner of Powell Street and State Road 434 shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 14.

He crashed his car in front of South Seminole Hospital soon thereafter, according to authorities.

Read: UCF president offers resignation amid school's misuse of millions in funds

Two other men, Anthony Gonzalez and Yamiel Lopez, were arrested in August 2018 in connection with Javier’s murder, police records show.

In his arrest report, Gonzalez said several people in a white car pulled up and opened fire.

According to the report, Gonzalez was the owner of Preferred Guest Resorts, a small telemarketing firm in the building where the shooting took place.

"Due to Mr. Gonzalez essentially hosting if not orchestrating this drug transaction that ultimately ... led to the demise of his friend or acquaintance Mr. Javier -- that's why he's being charged," Longwood police Cpl. Adam Bryant said.

Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich searched municipal and state records for information about Gonzalez's business, but there was nothing on file.

Police said they continue to investigate Gonzalez's business.

"Do we know if this place was a front for any illegal activity?" Levkulich said.

"I'm not aware, but again, if that is an angle that we are looking at, that would be a part of the investigation that's still ongoing," Bryant said.

Police said a driver was seen speeding away from the incident, so more people could be arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the arrest report, Javier's wife told police that Gonzalez is her former boss.



DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.