Man dies after being shot, crashing car in Longwood, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man is dead after he drove away from a shooting in Longwood and crashed in front of a hospital Saturday night, police said.
Police said the man, whom officers did not identify, was shot during an incident near the corner of Powell Street and State Road 434 shortly after 9:30 p.m.
He crashed his car in front of South Seminole Hospital soon thereafter, according to authorities.
The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
The Longwood Police Department is still investigating the incident.
