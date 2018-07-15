  • Alleged drunk driver knocks out power to 400 in Orlando, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A little more than 400 people are without power after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a power pole in Colonialtown, according to the Orlando Police Department and Utility Commission. 

    The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of Virginia Drive and North Forest Avenue, police said. 

    Related Headlines

    The driver was arrested and faces a charge of driving under the influence, police said. 

    Read: Deputies ask for help identifying man found dead behind Orlando Walgreens

    Police did not say who was driving the car. 

    The traffic crash took down an electric pole and caused significant damage, officials said. 

    According to the OUC website, officials estimate power will be restored around 1:30 p.m. but police said restoration could take until 3 p.m. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories