Shooter in deadly road rage avoids charges under stand your ground law

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The shooter in a deadly road rage case will not face charges under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

The State Attorney’s office says a senior prosecutor went on scene and said it was apparent from what they found that it was a justifiable homicide.

Neighbor Leslie Woliner showed us damage outside her home, “Look at the fence here, the wooden fence. Probably a panel and a half that went down.”

She says it happened during a road rage incident. “I went out here when I heard all the noise and the police told me to get right back into the house.”

Seminole Sheriff’s deputies say the incident started near the entrance of Mandarin Estates in Longwood after midnight on Wednesday.

According to detectives, one driver pointed a gun at another, that’s when the shooter pointed his own weapon and fired multiple rounds killing the other driver.

Deputies say, one of the drivers died at the scene after crashing a car into an address marker and a couple of fences. Woliner says, “He accelerated. He was dead already. So he accelerated straight the fence and he was gone already.”

According to investigators, both drivers had legitimate reasons for being in the subdivision early this morning. Woliner says. “I didn’t know him, but they said he lived in this area, I don’t know where.”

The person who fired the deadly shot called 911. Investigators released him under the Stand Your Ground law. Retired police chief and law enforcement expert Orlando Rolon explains, “They must have found something clear and convincing that shows someone who was involved in the shooting was justified in doing so based on the stand your ground rule.” Deputies continue to look for surveillance of the incident.

