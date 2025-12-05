Rollins College student arrested for bringing AR-15 onto campus, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old student at Rollins College, Constantine Demetriades, was arrested for allegedly having an AR-15 rifle in his dorm room.

Demetriades faces up to five years in prison after campus safety discovered an online delivery order of ammunition to his on-campus apartment, leading police to search his bedroom and find an AR-15, a tactical vest, and multiple knives.

“I think it does make me feel a bit unsafe,” said Jacie Arsenault, a student at Rollins College.

Demetriades, who has been on the rowing team since his freshman year and has won medals for the sport, told police he knew his concealed carry permit from New Jersey wasn’t valid in Florida and admitted he shouldn’t have had a gun on campus, according to a Winter Park Police report.

He explained to police that he usually stores the gun with a friend who lives off campus but decided to bring it to his dorm after returning from Thanksgiving break around 3 am.

Demetriades told police he traveled with the gun to New Jersey and that “he likes to shoot as a hobby,” according to the police.

He also told police, “He does not have any bad intentions and used to work as an armed security in downtown Orlando clubs.”

Rollins College, a private campus with a no-gun policy, has stated that Demetriades is facing a student conduct process and cannot be on campus until the matter is resolved.

The incident has raised concerns among students about campus safety, as Rollins College enforces a strict no-gun policy to maintain a violence-free environment.

A spokesperson sent Channel 9 the following statement:

“On Wednesday, the College received a report indicating a violation of our weapons policy. After receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation. We quickly identified and contacted the student, who cooperated fully with College officials and local law enforcement as we investigated the matter further. The student was arrested and is not permitted to be on campus while we proceed with the student conduct process.”

