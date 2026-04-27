Deputies search for attempted AC thieves caught in the act on live stream camera

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are investigating an attempted theft that was live-streamed online.

Officials said two suspects attempted to steal $20,000 worth of air conditioning units from DEL AIR in Clermont.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on April 17.

Deputies said the suspects fled the scene after being verbally confronted through camera microphones.

A business representative from Del-Air contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office communications center after witnessing the theft in progress.

The representative was also live-streaming the incident on the business’s security cameras.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to identify the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO at 352-343-2101 or Tips@lcso.org.

Information can also be provided anonymously through CRIMELINE at one-800-423-8477, referencing case number 260039547.

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