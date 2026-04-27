Toddler pulled from pool in Airbnb mishap, makes full recovery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, April 20, around 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb on Pecan Pass where A 2-year-old boy had fallen into the pool and was non-responsive.

Detectives stated that the family reported he was playing in the living room, but within minutes, he opened the patio sliding door and fell in.

Fortunately, a family member noticed he was missing and saved him from the water.

According to the department’s social post, they immediately aided the young boy on the patio. MSgt. Warren gave rescue breaths and kept him on his side to expel water.

After several breaths, he spat up fluids.

It further states that Corporal Arias heard sirens, then picked up the 2-year-old and hurried him to the roadway. Medics transported him to Advent Health for stabilization, and later to Shands Hospital, where he fully recovered before returning home.

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