Central Florida Zoo balancing staffing, finances while caring for rescued sloths

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirteen rescued sloths are recovering at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The intake pertains to a broader case involving animals linked to the proposed Orlando attraction, Sloth World. Earlier reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that 31 sloths had died under preventable circumstances at a different holding facility.

This large influx of animals, which needs nearly around-the-clock care, does take a toll on zoo operations. Richard Glover, the zoo’s CEO, said the medical team is treating each sloth with individualized care.

“With many of them, we’re so early on, things can change very quickly,” Glover said.

Glover said they are trying to keep the sloths as stress-free as possible to help them heal. With that comes an extra strain on the zoo itself.

“The entire day before they came, there were groups from every department of the zoo over there trying to get the enclosures ready for them because you don’t have enclosures ready for sloths every day,” Glover said.

The sloths will quarantine for at least 30 days. This pulls staff away from caring for other animals and only treats the sloths.

“When animals are in quarantine, the people caring for them in quarantine can’t care for the other animals around the zoo unless they’ve been fully disinfected,” Glover said. “That’s everything down to the shoes, you can’t wear the same shoes.”

It’s also a financial hit Glover said you can’t prepare to budget for.

“Just the cost of feeding, housing, overtime for staff that is working additionally to make this happen,” Glover said. “It’s significant costs, it’s going to be well into several thousand dollars.”

Glover said his team is working to determine long-term placement for the sloths at other facilities, with the expectation that some will remain at the zoo.

To donate to help the zoo continue to rehab these sloths, click here: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens Sloths at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens - Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

FWC said there is no investigation or criminal charges against Sloth World.

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