Eustis police search for suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries

EUSTIS, Fla. — Police in Eustis are looking for two people who are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles.

Officers said the break-ins happened around 1:10 a.m. on April 22 in the area of East McDonald Avenue.

Police released an image showing the suspects they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400 of Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group