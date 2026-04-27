Orange County issues burn ban as crews battle weekend wildfire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County have contained a wildfire that has burned more than 300 acres.

The Diamond Back wildfire was burning about four miles east of Christmas, inside the Seminole Ranch wildlife management area.

Firefighters said containment marks a crucial step in safeguarding the area from further damage.

Orange County has also issued a burn ban as drought conditions continue to worsen.

The ban is now in effect for all unincorporated areas and any municipalities served by Orange County Fire Rescue.

That means no outdoor burning, including campfires or yard debris, is allowed unless you have a specific permit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group