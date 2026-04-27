Central Florida could see 2 rocket launches Monday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Both SpaceX and United Launch Alliance plan to launch rockets from Florida on Monday.

The first planned launch is a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Though smaller than its massive Starship rocket, the Falcon Heavy is one of the most powerful rockets in operation.

The rocket has a triple booster system, and SpaceX plans to land two of the first-stage boosters back on the ground at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The double rocket landing will also create sonic booms that will be heard for miles away from the Space Coast.

The launch is set for 10:21 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket aims to send a satellite into orbit that will provide internet coverage across Asia.

Later Monday evening, United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans to fire off another rocket.

ULA is aiming to launch an Atlas V rocket at 8:52 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is in support of Amazon’s satellite internet service.

ULA says people as far north as New England may be able to see the rocket more than six minutes after the launch.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor both launches and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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