Historic building in Orlando could get new life as arts and entertainment school

ORLANDO, Fla. — A historic school building in Orlando could soon be reimagined for a new generation of students.

A proposal is underway to transform the old Cherokee School building near Summerlin Avenue into the Cherokee School of the Arts and Entertainment.

School Board member Stephanie Vanos will discuss the project during a public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at Blankner Elementary School.

The initiative seeks to both restore a significant local landmark and create a specialized educational institution.

If approved, the school is projected to open for the 2027 to 2028 school year.

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