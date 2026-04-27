Slight cooldown Monday as a weak front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front will move across Central Florida on Monday, with only some isolated showers likely.

The best chance for rain on Monday will be near the coast.

Winds will be turning out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler than over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, this will be short-lived.

Afternoon highs return to the low 90s in many spots by midweek.

A weak front will likely move through the area on Thursday. Limited rainfall is expected with its passing.

Our next best chance for rain doesn’t come until the upcoming weekend.

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