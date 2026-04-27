Disney launches ‘Week of Wishes’ with Make-A-Wish, highlighting nearly 200 wish experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company is launching its annual “Disney Week of Wishes,” a global effort with Make-A-Wish Foundation that will spotlight nearly 200 wish experiences for children with critical illnesses around the world.

Disney said the weeklong campaign celebrates the company’s 45-year relationship with Make-A-Wish and highlights what it calls its role as the world’s largest wish-granter, with a wish granted every hour of every day.

One of this year’s featured events is “Wishes Assemble,” an Avengers-themed experience at Disneyland Resort, where nearly 40 Make-A-Wish children and their families will take part in a special Marvel experience that includes appearances by Anthony Mackie and Paul Bettany.

Other featured wishes include children performing in Aladdin on Broadway, announcing first-round NFL draft picks on ESPN, attending the premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu and visiting Disney parks around the world.

Disney also debuted a new short film called “Drawn to You,” inspired by real wish stories and the process children use to describe their dream experiences through conversation, art and imagination. The film premiered on Good Morning America and included the story of a 16-year-old liver transplant recipient whose wish was to spend a day with Disney animators.

According to Disney, more than 175,000 wishes have been granted with Make-A-Wish since the first official Disney wish was fulfilled at Disneyland 45 years ago.

The company said former Disney CEO Bob Iger will also receive Make-A-Wish America’s inaugural WishMaker Lifetime Achievement Award during the week.

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