CareerSource event in Orlando offers apprenticeship paths in skilled trades

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — CareerSource Central Florida is hosting an apprenticeship recruitment event this week in Orlando to connect residents with employers offering paid training opportunities in skilled trades and other in-demand careers.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at Orange Technical College.

Organizers say attendees will be able to meet employers, learn about apprenticeship pathways and explore careers in HVAC, electrical work, plumbing, painting, construction, ironworking, steel work, pipefitting and mechanics.

The event is being held in recognition of National Apprenticeship Day.

According to CareerSource Central Florida, the average apprentice in the United States completes a program earning about $28 an hour and can earn more than $300,000 more over a lifetime compared with workers who do not complete an apprenticeship.

Organizers say apprenticeships allow workers to earn income while receiving hands-on training and classroom instruction.

Parking will be available in the student parking lot on campus.

Residents interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance through CareerSource Central Florida.

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