Deputies ask for help identifying man found dead behind Orlando Walgreens

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found dead behind a Walgreens earlier this week.
Deputies found the man’s moderately decomposed body behind the Walgreens at 13989 Landstar Blvd. on Monday, according to a release.
The man is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and “skinny jeans” and black Nike tennis shoes.
The Sheriff’s Office released an image of the Nike shoes, hoping to develop a lead.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.
