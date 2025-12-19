‘Operation Northern Lights’ in Florida led to the recovery of 43 critically missing children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Forty-three missing children were safely recovered during a recent operation across Florida, leading to nine arrests.

U.S. Marshals reported that Operation Northern Lights involved more than 80 personnel from 25 law enforcement agencies. The operation, initially focused on children from North Florida, broadened its scope beyond state borders, uncovering children in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

The children’s ages ranged from 1 to 17 years old, and they received medical care, food, and child advocacy services.

Operation Northern Lights was enabled by the 2015 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, giving U.S. Marshals authority to help recover missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of fugitive or sex offender involvement. Since then, they have found nearly 4,000 children, recovering about 66% of cases.

The recovery operation demonstrates law enforcement teamwork and dedication to protecting vulnerable children nationwide, with Marshals and partners working quickly on each case.

