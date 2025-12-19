20-year-old male motorcyclist dies in fatal Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Orange County, leaving a 20-year-old male rider deceased. The accident transpired on Landstar Boulevard approaching State Road 417.

A 20-year-old riding a KTM motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Subaru Impreza that turned left in the motorcycle’s path. The rider was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the collision occurred as the motorcycle was traveling south on Landstar Boulevard and the Subaru was heading north. The Subaru turned left into the motorcycle’s path, causing the fatal impact.

Troopers say that as the investigation continues, authorities have not yet determined whether the Subaru driver will be charged or issued a citation. The specifics of the Subaru driver’s left turn are still being reviewed.

The crash remains under investigation, with officials working to establish all the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

