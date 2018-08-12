Police: Arrest made in fatal Longwood shooting where victim crashed car

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Longwood police arrested a man Saturday whom they say allegedly shot and killed a man along State Road 434 in July, according to an arrest report.
Anthony Gonzalez, 51, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 35-year-old Richard Javier, a news release says.
Police said Javier was shot during an incident near the corner of Powell Street and State Road 434 shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 14.
He crashed his car in front of South Seminole Hospital soon thereafter, according to authorities.
Javier was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
The Longwood Police Department is still investigating the incident.
According to the arrest report, Javier's wife told police that Gonzalez is her former boss.
