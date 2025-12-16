Woman identified after being discovered dead in Florida Dollar Tree freezer

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman was found dead on December 14 in a walk-in freezer in a store’s stockroom in Miami. She entered the store the night before but did not make a purchase.

Miami Police confirmed that Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez was not an employee of the store and had accessed an area reserved for employees only. Authorities are currently investigating her death, but have ruled out foul play, stating that she was not forced into the freezer.

Authorities say they are investigating whether she may have experienced personal or mental health issues.

A GoFundMe page established for Sanchez indicates that her family intends to use the funds to return her body to Nicaragua. The organizer noted her professional background and the impact of her death on her family.

The social page also states that Sanchez was an anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease. She was a mother of two children.

