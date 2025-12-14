Florida woman found dead in Dollar Tree freezer, police say

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman’s body was found inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree in a part of Miami known to locals as ‘Little Havana’, which you can see on the map below, according to Miami Police.

Police say they responded to the store at 8 a.m. on Sunday after an employee reported finding a deceased woman inside.

The report states that officers arrived and found the woman’s body inside the freezer. The investigation is ongoing as police try to determine how long she had been there, how she ended up in the freezer, and whether she was a store employee.

Authorities in Miami have indicated that foul play is not suspected at this stage, but the woman’s identity remains unknown as the investigation continues.

