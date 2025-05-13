Man accused in shootout at Orange County bus stop faces new charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Court records have revealed new charges against a man accused of firing a gun that hit a school bus in Orange County.

Willie Lee Howard was first charged with two counts related to a shootout at a school bus stop. He was recently arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm linked to the same event.

As per the initial report from the Orlando Police Department, at least three people participated in the shootout on April 23, during which one bullet hit the bus while around 30 students were inside.

No students were reported to be injured.

Officers noted that Howard was not initially charged with the shooting out of an abundance of caution. However, following the receipt of a statement from the bus driver, the authorities concluded that there was probable cause to arrest Howard for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Howard was arrested on May 5 on allegations of attempted second-degree murder and the unlawful exhibition of a weapon within 1,000 feet of an educational institution.

Howard was subsequently released on bond pertaining to a charge of tampering with evidence in this matter, while law enforcement officials continued to compile evidence to add shooting-related charges.

The updated police report states that Howard’s behavior caused the bus driver to fear for his life, prompting him to flee the scene to ensure the safety of himself and the children on the bus during the shooting.

It should be noted that at the time of the assault, the bus driver was acting as an extension of the Orange County public school system staff and is considered a school employee.

The school bus stop, depicted on the map below, is at the intersection of Heber Circle and Imogene Court in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood.

Police reported that a man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was discharged the same day. According to authorities, the man did not cooperate with the investigation.

Officers say at least three people in two vehicles exchanged a total of 27 gunshots. They discovered three distinct calibers of bullets at the site.

No further information has been disclosed, however, Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as necessary.

