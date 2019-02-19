UCF president offers resignation amid school's misuse of millions in funds

ORLANDO, Fl. - The University of Central Florida's president has offered his resignation amid an audit that revealed the school's misuse of over $30 million.
Dale Whittaker, who was confirmed as president in March of 2018, announced Tuesday that he would step down from his position according to his Twitter account.
The resignation comes after a January 9 audit that revealed a misuse of more than 30 million in funds. The money was designated for salaries and operational costs, but was instead spent to build a building on campus, Trevor Colburn Hall.
The decision to build Trevor Colburn Hall was made prior Whittaker becoming president.
President Emeritus John Hitt resigned and four high-ranking university administrators were fired over the misspending scandal on January 19. Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck was forced to resign as well.
Officials in Tallahassee could potentially use the audit to make statewide changes on how universities spend money.
