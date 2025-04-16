Memorial in place for Oviedo officer who died in vehicle crash

OVIEDO, Fla. — Residents of Central Florida continue to mourn the loss of a local police officer.

Oviedo Police Officer Jimmy Serrano Torres III died in a crash on Friday night in Orlando.

His patrol vehicle is currently stationed outside the Oviedo Police Department headquarters.

The tribute to the late officer is adorned with flowers, flags, and notes of remembrance.

“We want people to come here and just contemplate, even if they didn’t know him, you know, just reflect on police officers and all they do in our community,” said Lisa McDonald with the City of Oviedo.

The city has announced that the tribute will stay in place until Thursday.

The funeral for the officer will take place on Thursday in Winter Park.

