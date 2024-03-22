Local

Miss yesterday’s rocket launch? SpaceX plans a repeat from our Space Coast on Friday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.

The rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites and deploy them into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites help to provide internet capability to locations around the globe.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:57 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

The launch will come on the heels of Thursday afternoon’s Falcon 9 rocket launch, which sent a Dragon spacecraft to deliver more supplies to the International Space Station.

At last report, SpaceX indicated that weather could spoil things, putting its chance for launch at 20%.

