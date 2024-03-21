WATCH: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX’s Dragon successfully lifts off from pad 40 for the first time in four years.

5 p.m. Update:

Following a successful launch and separation, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is on it way to autonomously dock with the International Space Station on Saturday, March 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Dragon lifts off from pad 40 for the first time in four years! pic.twitter.com/b3FJiydyvJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 21, 2024

The Dragon cargo spacecraft is loaded with more than 6,000 pounds of food, supplies, and hardware and research equipment.

Falcon 9′s first stage rocket also made a successful landing at LZ-1

Falcon 9’s first stage lands at LZ-1 pic.twitter.com/bnm9S6r85x — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 21, 2024

Original Story:

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:55 p.m.

The rocket will send a Dragon spacecraft on a mission to deliver more supplies to the International Space Station.

The payload will include over 6,000 pounds of food, supplies, and research equipment.

Targeting Thursday, March 21 at 4:55 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 30th commercial resupply mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/axjSWlrUmu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 20, 2024

