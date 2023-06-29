Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl out of Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Volusia County.

Makhia Bush was last seen near Dolphin Fleet Circle in Daytona Beach.

FDLE said she may be carrying a pink and black Adidas duffle bag and has a long scar on one of her legs.

Read: Woman says she was violently attacked by man following fender-bender in Orange County

If you have any information about Bush, contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5246 or 911.

Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Volusia County Makhia Bush

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group