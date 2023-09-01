Local

Missing child alert issued for girl, 15, out of Plant City

By WFTV.com News Staff

Florida Missing Child Alert Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez (FDLE)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of Hillsborough County for a 15-year-old girl.

FDLE said Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of West Ball Street in Plant City.

She was wearing a blue crop top, SpongeBob SquarePants pajama pants, and light-green Crocs.

Authorities believe Hernandez may be carrying a pink jacket.

Hernandez could be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias.

Lopez-Iglesias was last seen wearing a light-pink shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

Florida Missing Child Alert Abraham Lopez-Iglesias (FDLE)

