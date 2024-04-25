Mission BBQ plans Lake Mary location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Maryland-based barbecue chain Mission BBQ is planning a new location in Lake Mary, filling in a spot that was left behind by another fast casual franchise.

The site is 4335 W. Lake Mary Blvd., according to a pre-application filed with the Seminole County on behalf of Florida-based engineering firm CPH.

A representative for CPH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SEE: Oakland’s century-old ‘Bin Laden’ mansion torn down

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group