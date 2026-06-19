Monkey makes surprise visit to Mount Dora’s Lakeside Inn

MT DORA, Fla. — A curious monkey paid an unexpected visit to Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora this week, delighting guests and staff before moving on to another location.

According to a social media post from the historic inn, reports of a monkey near Gilbert Park began circulating online.

Inn officials said they immediately contacted wildlife authorities and specialists after spotting the monkey. However, by the time experts arrived, the animal had already left the property.

Staff emphasized that the monkey is no longer at the inn and joked that despite his interest in the property, he would not be joining the hospitality team.

Although uncommon, monkey sightings in Central Florida are not unusual. Wild rhesus macaques have inhabited the area around Silver Springs for decades, having been introduced in the 1930s. The area also gained fame as a filming site for Tarzan movies and other adventure films, cementing the monkeys’ place in Florida folklore.

It remains unclear where the Mount Dora monkey originated. Wildlife officials advise observing the animal from a safe distance, not approaching or feeding it. Residents should contact wildlife authorities if they see the monkey.

For a short time, the wandering visitor seemed to savor the scenic views and historic charm of Lakeside Inn before continuing his journey.

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