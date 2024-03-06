‘Moving Florida Forward’: FDOT gives update on multi-billion-dollar I-4 overhaul plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is spotlighting major planned improvements to roadways in Central Florida.

It’s all a part of the project “Moving Florida Forward.”

State transportation leaders gave contractors a look Tuesday at what they expect.

That includes a $2.5 billion overhaul of I-4 from west of US-27 to east of State Road 536, including the Poinciana Connector.

The interstate will get two express lanes in each direction, auxiliary lanes, safety technology and more modern features.

There is an estimated 8-to-10-year timeline on the projects, but some segments could open sooner.

